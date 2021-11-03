Take A Part Carlow shortlisted for the 2021 Creative Lives Awards

By Elizabeth Lee

A community arts group, Take a part Carlow, has been shortlisted for a prestigious arts award, in recognition of their work during the pandemic.

This year, the Creative Lives Awards will shine a spotlight groups who helped people get through the pandemic with both resilience and creativity.

“One of the few positives to come out of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the uptake in creative activity that helped people through the pressures of lockdown,” said Aileen Nolan from Carlow Arts Office. “With venues closed, creative groups who used to meet regularly were forced to find new and innovative ways to stay connected, at a time when the need for people to feel supported and have fun was greater than ever. Creative Lives is now celebrating those groups through its annual awards.”

To overcome the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic lock downs, Take A Part Carlow’s arts action group acted quickly and decisively to move their practice and programmes online. This involved a steep learning curve in how the community could continue to collaborate with artists and make art. By April 2020 the group had developed an online Black Out Art project where participants were invited to make art at home to connect with others in their community.

Throughout the pandemic Take A Part Carlow also delivered Love To Draw drawing workshops online via Zoom, Tik Tok and the Take A Part Carlow website and Facebook page. They also ran a six-week online choir, writing workshops for young people and represented County Carlow in the national Pride of Place competition 2021 all during those difficult times.

A total of 31 creative groups have been shortlisted for the 2021 Creative Lives Awards, including Take A Part Carlow. A winner will be chosen from Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales, and all groups are looking for the public to vote for them to win the People’s Choice Award.

Voting is now open for the People’s Choice Award. Members of the public can visit www.creative-lives.org/2021-shortlist to read about the shortlisted projects and choose their favourite between now and 31 January 2022.

Winners will be announced at the Creative Lives Awards ceremony in Coventry in early March 2022, as part of the city’s UK City of Culture celebrations. Winners will receive an award, framed certificate, cash prize and free access to all of Creative Lives online training classes.