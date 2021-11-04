Bunclody park to be renovated

Members of Bunclody Recreational Committee

By Elizabeth Lee

A GROUP of women with young children have banded together to renovate and upgrade a park in Bunclody.

The 12-strong committee has already raised €7,000 in just three weeks, while its aim is to raise some €200,000 to meet the cost of the work.

Sara Halpin, treasurer of the Bunclody recreational committee, said: “This is a long-term project. We all have small children so we’re in it for the long haul.”

The park, which has been neglected in recent years, is on land that was originally gifted to the community of Bunclody in 1967 after a tragic drowning accident in the River Slaney. An outdoor pool was built on the land in Carrigduff and is still in huge demand, but the park, which was also developed, now needs attention.

It was during recent lockdowns that the group of mothers realised how much they needed safe, open spaces for the children to play in, so they rallied into action.

“The park looked like a jungle, so we got it mowed and the difference is colossal. We want it to be all-inclusive, somewhere anyone in the community can come along to,” continued Sara.

The group envisions that anyone from small children and young adults through to older members of the community can use the park.

The first phase of the work will include wooden, environmentally sustainable play equipment, a wheelchair-accessible carousel and a wooden throne for storytelling. The committee members hope to have the first part of the refurbishment completed by next summer.

So far, the women have hosted a coffee morning and a witches’ walk, while they’ve also set up a GoFundMe page called Bunclody Community Park.

Their next fundraiser is a table quiz that will take place on Friday 12 November in The River’s Edge bar, Bunclody. Tables for four cost €40, with the quiz starting at 4pm.