Death notices and funeral arrangements

Seamus (Jim) Nelson

142 Sleaty St., Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on November 3rd, 2021.

Beloved husband of the late Annette, much loved father of Thomas, Karen, Seamus and Sean and cherished brother of Ollie and the late Peter and Mary.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grand daughter, Karen’s partner Ross, Seamus partner Aoife, Thomas partner Mags, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Jim Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 2pm-7pm on Friday with Prayers at 6p.m.

Removal from there on Saturday at 9.45am to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Sleaty New Cemetery.

Jim’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.