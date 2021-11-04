Dispute over National Children’s Hospital struck out at High Court

A row over building works between the new National Children’s Hospital in Dublin and local residents has been resolved and struck out by the High Court.

The proceedings had been initiated in 2017 by residents from the O’Reilly Avenue, Ceann Fort and Mount Brown areas of Dublin 8, against the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board and the builders, BAM Civil Ltd and BAM Civil Engineering Ltd.

The High Court heard on Thursday that the parties involved had settled proceedings, with the terms of the agreement being kept confidential.

The residents had previously claimed significant damage has been caused to their homes by the building works. These claims were opposed by the defendants.

The dispute regarding the €1 billion hospital on the grounds of St James’s Hospital had been before the courts on several occasions.

The Court had at one point heard that the action had been resolved, but it was subsequently re-entered by the plaintiffs.

When the case came before the court last month, counsel said significant progress had been made in mediation.

Hearing on Thursday that all parties were consenting to the motion, Mr Justice Mark Sanfey struck out the proceedings.