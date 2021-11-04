Kittens found dumped in Co Longford ‘lucky to be alive’ – ISPCA

Muireann Duffy

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has stressed that it is an offence to abandon animals after five kittens were found dumped in a cage at the road entrance to the National Animal Centre in Co Longford recently.

The kittens were discovered by senior animal care assistant with the ISPCA, Gerard Griffin as he was going to work on the morning in question.

“[The kittens] were absolutely soaking wet and shivering with the cold. It was difficult to determine how long they were there and I was really concerned they were suffering from hypothermia.

“With the rainfall and freezing cold conditions that night, they were lucky to be alive,” Mr Griffin said.

After bringing the kittens into the centre to get warm, an urgent veterinary assessment was carried out, with the animals thought to be no more than five weeks old.

“It’s heartless to think that someone just left them there all night and simply walked away,” Mr Griffen added.

The kittens, who have since been named Adele, Gavin, Tiffany, Austin and Dylan by ISPCA staff, will be rehomed once they have fully recuperated from the incident.

ISCPA centre manager, Trish Spargo described the dumping as a “very irresponsible thing to do”, adding: “It is an offence to abandon an animal, and pet owners need to be aware that they have a responsibility to ensure there are proper provisions in place for their welfare.

“You cannot just abandon kittens simply because you don’t want them.”

The ISPCA also urged pet owners to spray or neuter their cats and kittens (when of age) as early as possible to prevent unwanted litters.