Man (22) pleads guilty to possession of machete he used to frighten gym-goer

Fiona Ferguson

A man who returned to a gym with a machete to frighten another customer with whom he had a verbal altercation with has been given a suspended sentence.

Dylan Meagher (22) said he “saw red” following an argument with another customer of the gym after he asked the man to allow him through a gate as he did not have his fob to get in. He later returned to the gym and cycled up and down outside with a machete.

Meagher, of Benmadigan Close, Drimnagh, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of a machete at Energie Fitness, Lansdowne Gate Business Centre, Drimnagh on September 26th, 2020. He has no previous convictions.

Judge Melanie Greally said the offence was an “outrageous outburst of anger” manifested in the seeking out of a machete to be used in a menacing and threatening manner.

She said this appeared to be an aberration in terms of Meagher’s general conduct and an uncharacteristic outburst on his part in circumstances of heightened stress and isolation. She noted testimonials which speak of him as a prosocial young man.

The judge gave him credit for his early guilty plea, co-operation and good record and took into account his difficulties outlined in a probation report before the court. She also noted he was motivated to address his anger issues and dependency on cannabis.

Sentence

Judge Greally imposed an 18-month sentence which she suspended in full on conditions, including 12 months probation supervision, engaging in offence focused work and drug screening.

Garda Aisling McDonald told Michael Hourican BL, prosecuting, that a staff member at the gym reported there had been a verbal altercation between two customers.

She said one man, who had headphones in, was coming through the gate to the gym. He was followed by Meagher, who began asking the man to let him through as he did not have a fob. The first man did not hear him and Meagher kept asking.

The first man eventually let him through and Meagher got close up to his face. The staff member heard him tell the man he should watch his back.

The staff member said Meagher later returned on his bike outside the gym with a mask over his face. She said he was wielding a large knife which looked like a jagged-edge sword, taking it in and out of a case in a way that seemed threatening. She took a photo of the man and alerted gardaí.

Gardaí attended and drove around the area. They observed a male matching the description of the man with the knife on a small electronic bike. He attempted to flee, but was stopped by an officer.

He admitted to that he had got into “a bit of an argument” over the gate at the gym and had been annoyed about the situation, adding he returned to the gym after his session to give the other man a fright.

Garda McDonald said the weapon was not recovered and no one wished to make a victim impact statement.

She agreed with Barry Ward BL, defending, that his client said he just saw red and did not intend to cause harm, but to frighten.

Mr Ward said Meagher does not seek to justify his behaviour, but some manner of rage had overtaken his client and he was unable to control it. He said he can understand the effect it would have had on his victim and has insight into his own anger management.

He submitted Meagher had a sad background, but his mother was in court to support him. He handed in testimonials in relation to Meagher’s involvement in helping out in his community.

Mr Ward told the court this was an aberration and his client was otherwise pro-social and contributed to his community.