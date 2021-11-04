‘Multi-storey car park needed at IT’

By Suzanne Pender

CONDITIONS should be placed on IT Carlow’s next planning application insisting it provides a multi-storey car park on site to alleviate the ongoing parking crisis at the college.

Cllr John Cassin’s forthright suggestion was made at last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District. The Independent councillor remarked that it was “time the IT take a look at themselves” on the issue of parking, adding that the college “don’t seem to have much time for the residents” living nearby.

The debate began following a notice of motion from cllr Adrienne Wallace calling on the municipal district to organise a meeting with the Institute of Technology Carlow, its students’ union and nearby residents’ associations to address the ongoing issues surrounding parking. Cllr Cassin stated that while he “appreciated the sentiments around the motion” and was willing to second the motion, he felt it was a “waste of time”.

“The big problem now is that there are so many students driving to college because there is no accommodation,” said cllr Cassin.

“The IT haven’t moved with the times; they need a multi-storey car park. The IT don’t seem to have much time for the residents there. This is going on a long time now and the students’ union can only do so much. It’s time the IT took a look at themselves – they have to put their hand into their pocket,” said cllr Cassin.

“On their next planning application, it should be made a condition for them to provide a multi-storey car park. I know the college is absolutely great for the local economy, but it is a hassle for certain parts of the town and we need to find a solution to this.”

Cllr Wallace said it was time to “take the bull by the horns” on this issue, adding that the parking issue has a “negative effect for residents”, particularly those pushing buggies or wheelchair users. She stated there was a sense of frustration among residents that they were not being heard and it was important to get all the relevant parties together on this.

Cllr Fergal Browne agreed that further planning by the college should include the provision of a car park. He remarked that paid parking could be introduced in neighbouring estates, but said reaching an agreement would be difficult.

“It is a difficult situation to resolve and getting agreement on the approach is difficult. This isn’t just about students; it’s also about the people who are working in the college,” said cllr Browne.

Cllr Andrea Dalton said the issue was about inconsiderate parking and when “people parked properly, the residents don’t have an issue”.

Senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy stated that with a multi-storey car park it was “very unlikely students could afford to pay for it” and that any such facility would have to be “very heavily subsidised”. He confirmed that the traffic warden would go to the housing estates, but accepted it was a complex issue and was “difficult to find a long-term solution”.

The motion was then passed despite the reservations of a number of members.