New Carlow ladies football manager announced

CARLOW LGFA have announced Ed Burke as the man to replace Mark Keating as the new manager of the county’s football team.

From the Moyle Rovers in Tipperary, Burke has a wealth of experience, including leading his own county to ladies underage All-Ireland finals.

Most recently, he worked as coach under Shane Ronayne for the Tipperary senior ladies team and the pair linked up again in 2021 when Ronayne managed the Waterford mens football team.

In a statement released on social media, Carlow LGFA said ‘Ed will begin the process of putting together his management team and will arrange to meet with players shortly. We wish Ed, his management team and our players every success in the season ahead.’

The Carlow team have shown great potential in recent years and were agonisingly close to an appearance at Croke Park this year when beaten by Antrim after extra time in the All-Ireland Junior semi-final.

The rivalry between Old Leighlin and Bennekerry/Tinryland, who meet again in the Carlow senior final later this month, continues to drive standards in the county and Burke will surely look to utilise that, along with a number of talented footballers within the county.