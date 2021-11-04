New IDA building will be ready next summer

By Suzanne Pender

THE new IDA building in Carlow is expected to be constructed and ready as a new home for a company by the end of next summer,” according to deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

The Fianna Fáil TD welcomed the update on the construction of a new IDA building in Carlow, along with continued funding for innovation in the county.

“It is also great to hear that the brand new IDA building in Carlow (Advance Building Solution) is expected to be built and ready as a new home for a company by the end of next summer,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor in the Dáil last week.

“Ongoing investment in enterprise in Ireland, in small counties such as my own, is vital for the growth and prosperity of these companies and the local economy,” she added.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor also welcomed the supports being extended to businesses in Carlow.

“It was most welcome to see in Budget 2022 up to €90m to be invested in Irish start-ups through an extension of the Innovation Equity Fund. This will also help them to recover from the pandemic and the disruption caused by Brexit and is most welcome,” she said.

“I recently visited HaloCare here in Carlow, who empower older people to live quality, more connected lives in their own home and they’ve raised in the region of €6.2 million investment from their founders and other investors, including Enterprise Ireland. Innovation such as this would not be possible without Enterprise Ireland, so I am very aware of the great work being done. Companies like this will be vital as we are all getting older,” she concluded.