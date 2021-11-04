Remembrance service for war dead in Leighlinbridge

A remembrance service to commemorate Carlow people who died during World War I will take place in Leighlinbridge next Thursday.

The chairman of Co Carlow Military Museum Paul Maguire will be among those in attendance including Robin Harvey representative of the Ireland Branch of the Royal British Legion who will be laying wreaths at the First World War Memorial Arch at Leighlinbridge.

They will do so in remembrance of and to commemorate those from this town and county who died during the war itself but also for their families who lives were irreversibly changed by their loss. This years ceremony will again be organised by local historian Martin Nevin and it will commence at 11am.

The records of the Military Museum hold the names of 520 men and boys from Carlow who still lie in the fields and villages across France, Belgium and Gallipoli.

This figure does not include three times that number of Carlovians who returned to their homes having been gassed, blind, limbless or shell shocked, and requiring medical care and attention for the remainder of their lives, passing away long before their time, from their injuries.