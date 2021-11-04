Seniors’ party cancelled

Thursday, November 04, 2021

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

ASKEA Senior Citizens haven’t been able to get together since the pandemic restrictions were imposed back in March 2020. And however much it was wished and hoped for, they won’t be able to meet up for their annual festive shindig that was due to take place later this month either.

Marian Heary, chairperson of the Askea Senior Citizens’ committee, confirmed that after much consideration, it was decided not to host the Christmas party because of the continuing risk of Covid-19.

We hope to review the situation again after Christmas and to have a party or some social event then. We hope all of our members are well, we miss you all and hope to see you soon,” said Marian, on behalf of the committee.

