Why study science? This will be the subject of an upcoming talk in Carlow aimed at those interested in studying science in third level. Presented by postgrad students at IT Carlow and supported by Carlow Libary Service, the talk will take place on Zoom on Tuesday 11 November as part of Science Week. Speakers will give insights into their own journey in studying science.

The talk takes place at 7.30pm and is free. To book, email [email protected]