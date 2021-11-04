Woman dies following Co Antrim road crash

Thursday, November 04, 2021

By Rebecca Black, PA

A woman has died following a road crash in Co Antrim.

Police said the woman died following a collision involving a car and a lorry in the Frosses Road area of Ballymoney on Thursday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said the crash was reported at around 2.50pm.

“The female driver of the car sadly died at the scene as a result of her injuries. A male passenger of the car was taken to hospital following the incident,” they said.

“Enquires are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 993 04/11/21.”

