By Cate McCurry, PA

A woman’s body has been found at an apartment in north Dublin, gardaí have said.

Gardai were called to the premises in the Charlestown area of Finglas on Thursday morning.

Officers discovered the woman’s body in the apartment, and it remains at the scene.

The apartment has been sealed off and the State’s pathologist office has been informed.

Gardaí said that no additional information is available.