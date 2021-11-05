25 years ago: Adminstrator to fight Carlow Cathedral High Court injunction

Originally published on 8 November 1996

THE administrator of the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, Fr John Byrne, said he had been extremely surprised by the news that a High Court order had been made against aspects of the re-ordering of the cathedral, as no prior notice had been given.

He told The Nationalist this week that the ruling would be strictly adhered to, but added that an appeal would be lodged immediately and he hoped the injunction would be overturned “before the end of the week.”

Two injunctions against aspects of the proposed reordering were secured in the High Court on Friday last by Mr Sean Connolly, Chapelstown, Co. Carlow, who has sworn to “go to jail rather than back down.”

A retired St Dympna’s employee, 70-year old Mr Connolly secured the injunctions “under further order” against Fr Byrne and the trustees of the diocese of Kildare and Leighlin.

The injunctions prevent the removal of the altars, altar rails and/or pulpit, and orders their preserva¬tion and maintenance. This order could be lifted fol¬lowing court procedure by the respondents.

In an-18-point affidniit to the High Court, Mr Connolly outlined the his-tory of the controversy. He said two opposition groups were formed following the “pain and anger” caused by the re-ordering plans.

Six thousand signatories opposed these proposals, he said.

Mr Connolly said Bishop Ryan’s proposals failed to take into account the terms of the trust under which the items were furnished, the fact that the cathedral was a listed building or “the entreaties of the Heritage Council.”

The document continues: “I further say and believe that the proposed changes are neither required by church law nor are they necessary to effect repairs or redecoration to the fabric of the cathedral.”