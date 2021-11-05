Bid to restore abandoned Hacketstown quarry fails

Friday, November 05, 2021

A bid to turn an abandoned quarry into agricultural grassland in Hacketstown was refused by Carlow planners.

Smith Groundworks and Civil Engineering had submitted plans to restore six hectares of an abandoned sand and gravel quarry to agriculture grassland at Tinnaclash, Hacketstown. This would be done by backfilling using inert stone and soil.

The site comprised two linked quarry pits which were no longer in use.

Refusing permission, Carlow County Council cited that the quarry had constituted an unauthorized development. This was due to lace of environmental impact assessment and appropriate assessment being carried out for the quarry.

The proposed development would therefore represent works to unauthorized development,” said the planner’s report.

Permitting the development would set an undesirable precedent, added planners.

Concern was also expressed of a pollution risk to groundwater and surface water.

