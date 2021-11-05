Charity group seeks donations for its Christmas appeal

By Elizabeth Lee

A CARLOW-BASED community group has put out an appeal for gifts and other items so that it can donate packages to the needy.

The Charity Begins At Home organisation has just launched its Christmas appeal and needs donations of items such as new toys, toiletries, gift sets, vouchers and non-perishable food.

The group will donate gift packages to organisations like Carlow Women’s Aid, Carlow Lions Club and Barnardos, as well as other vulnerable or homeless people.

This is their third annual Christmas appeal after they were formed in October 2019 as an offshoot of the Untouchables Youth Group in New Oak Estate, Carlow town.

Their appeals have been hugely successful and one Christmas they received so many donations that businessman Seán Swan provided the use of property on Tullow Street to accommodate a pop-up shop. €6,000 was raised from the proceeds of this initiative and this money was used to buy presents for the needy.

The group work throughout the year and at Easter they delivered hundreds of chocolate eggs, while earlier in 2021 they distributed 1,400 care packages to frontline workers and nursing homes.

Sharon Parker Byrne, who is chairperson of the group, said the focus of this year’s appeal is getting new, good-quality items that they can put put directly into gift packages. Like other years, the packages will be donated to Carlow Women’s Aid, Carlow Lions Club and other local organisations.

“We’re asking people for donations such as gift sets, vouchers, non-perishable foods and new toys. When you’re out shopping, pick up an extra item to donate,” said Sharon.

The pop-up shop won’t be open this year, but all donations can be dropped off at the New Oak Community Centre from Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 4pm, but the centre is closed from 12.30 to 2pm for lunch. Alternatively, give Sharon a call on 086 4002571 to make arrangements for collection.