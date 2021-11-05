Death notices and funeral announcements

Breda Geoghegan (née Walker)

116 Beechwood Park, Pollerton Big, Carlow, passed away peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, in her home, on November 4th, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Paddy) and adored mother of John, Chris and the late Anne (Hutton).

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Dessie, John’s partner Annmarie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

May Breda Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., from 4pm on Saturday with Prayers at 8p.m.

Removal from there on Sunday at 11.30am to The Holy Family Church, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 Noon.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Thelma Wood

Formerly of 5 Carrighill Lower, Calverstown, Kilcullen, Co Kildare and Sevenoaks, Kent, England, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on 4 November 2021, in SignaCare Nursing Home, Killerig, Co. Carlow.

Beloved mother of David and Jennie and much loved grandmother of Julia and Jonathon.

She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, grandchildren, her 3 great-grandchildren, sister Brenda (Orpington, England) and Jewel (Australia), daughter-in-law Eileen, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Thelma Rest In Peace

Funeral Service will take place on Monday at 1.30pm in Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin.

Thelma’s Funeral Service can be viewed on Dardistown Crematorium, online streaming service by using the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/dardistown-cemetery