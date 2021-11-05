Death notices and funeral arrangements

Jean Foot (née Knott)

Borris, Carlow

After a short illness. Sadly missed by her adoring husband Desmond, daughter Melanie, sons Neil and Clive, (predeceased by her son Trevor), son in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, relatives, friends and carers.

Service of thanksgiving will take place for Jean at Grange Sylvae, Goresbridge, on Saturday at 11.30am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome at 3pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers to RNLI.org would be much appreciated. The family request that all attending funeral service to please respect social distancing guidelines. House private.