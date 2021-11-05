Excellent turnout for unveiling of new statue to Kevin Barry

By Charlie Keegan

THE Green in Rathvilly was the focal point on Sunday afternoon for the unveiling of a life-size statue of the Irish patriot Kevin Barry, executed on 1 November 1920 by his British captors. Barry had strong connections to the Rathvilly area, and the unveiling was performed by the patriot’s nephew Kevin Barry from Tombeagh, Hacketstown.

The statue was crafted by Dublin sculptor William Malone, who was present for Sunday’s unveiling.

The day’s celebrations opened with a parade headed by a pony and trap with tricolours flying on either side. Close behind came Turtle Bunbury, travelling in style in an open-top vintage Ford from 1930. Turtle, a proud Rathvilly man, author and historian, was keynote speaker for the unveiling. Coming behind was a 1929 Rolls-Royce, with Michael Hickey from Rathmore, Tullow at the wheel.

The St Coleman’s Pipe Band from Ballindaggin, Wexford played traditional Irish songs, while also present were re-enactment groups bearing rifles from the War of Independence era.

There was also a contingent from St Patrick’s NS, Rathvilly, the school Kevin Barry attended for three years.

There was a hugely enthusiastic welcome for members of the Derrylaughin Kevin Barry GAA Club, who travelled from Tyrone. The club banner in green and white bore a photo in one corner of the man to whom the club is dedicated.

The guests included former taoiseach Bertie Ahern, Bishop Denis Nulty and Lord and Lady Rathdonnell. Also present were elected members of Carlow County Council, whose cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan laid a wreath at the statue. Other wreaths were laid by members of the Barry family, the Kevin Barry Commemoration Committee and the Carlow Decade of Commemoration Committee.

A musical aspect was provided by singer/songwriter PJ Murrihy from Co Clare, who provided a stirring rendition of the ballad Kevin Barry, backed by Adrian Ryan from Garryhill.

The Rathvilly Kevin Barry Commemorative Committee had planned to unveil the statue in 2020, but the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic meant that it had to be deferred.

Michael Moriarty was a very capable MC. Michael told the assembly: “As a parish, as a community and as a county, we are very proud of our local hero, who travelled daily with his brother Michael from the family farm in Tombeagh to attend the national school in this village from 1911 to 1914.”

Martin Deering, chairperson of the commemorative committee, said that following its formation in October 2019 there had been an outstanding response from the local community and they had never been refused a donation for the statue project. Donations were received from home and abroad. Martin paid tribute to all who participated in the parade, and in a special mention for the Tyrone GAA presence said that the Red Hand County “was the first outside Europe to win Sam Maguire”, a reference to Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, which raised a great cheer for the northern visitors.

He paid tribute to the Mountjoy Prison governor Martin O’Neill, who had provided the gates of the cell in which Kevin Barry was imprisoned to the committee. The gates, he said, will form part of a museum that is planned for the village.

There was a reading by committee member Tom Kenny as Gaeilge of the Proclamation of 1916 made by Pádraig Pearse on the steps of Dublin’s GPO by committee member Tom Kenny.

Keynote speaker Turtle Bunbury told the audience: “Kevin Barry’s life was to be full of firsts. He was the first volunteer captured in action since the Easter Rising. He was the first person to be tried by court martial under a new law. They wanted the names of his accomplices; he told them nothing. And so not only was he to become the first person executed since the Rising, but he would also be the first person executed in the War of Independence.”

In a brief address, Kevin Barry from Tombeagh thanked everyone who had made this historic occasion possible.

Three clergy participated in the blessing of the statue – Mgr John McEvoy, PP, Rathvilly, Rev Mairt Hanley, Rector, Baltinglass, both of whom spoke on the theme of peace and reconciliation, while Bishop Denis Nulty imparted the final blessing.

A colour party from the defence forces was in attendance and Lt Thomas Monaghan lowered and subsequently raised the national flag before the playing of the national anthem by the combined bands of Ballindaggin and the Prison Service.