Historical society publishes 11th journal

By Elizabeth Lee

THE West Wicklow Historical Society will launch its new publication, ***The Journal**, on Thursday 11 November in Baltinglass Golf Club.

Co-editors Chris Lawlor, a historian from Dunlavin, and WWHS honorary secretary Donal McDonnell, will launch the 11th edition of the magazine.

The new edition features articles by an array of the area’s best-known local historians, including Jim Corley, Brendan Corrigan, Cora Crampton, Johnny Glennon and Emma Lyons, and Rosemary Raughter from east Wicklow.

There are articles on railway history, Punchestown fashion, early 20th century Wicklow women of the unionist persuasion, oatmeal biscuits, the lead-up to the Civil War in Kildare, a Wicklow man in India, Irish-language influence on west Wicklow placenames, a beautiful woman in a long red cloak, and a murder in 1916.

Boleying, or moving livestock, in the Wicklow area is examined, while the 16th century O’Tooles of Imail are brought to life. Burgage is visited and Baltinglass Courthouse is revisited. The Rev Ogle Moore of Manor Kilbride is remembered. And then there is Baltinglass-born Jennie Wyse Power (another O’Toole) and her husband featuring in the pages of Joyce’s ***Ulysses***.

The West Wicklow Historical Society has been working to preserve the heritage of West Wicklow since 1980. It covers the western half of the county, all the way from the Blessington area in the north down to Carnew in the south. It shares an interest in adjacent areas of counties Carlow and Kildare. The WWHS holds lectures in the autumn and spring, and excursions in the summer. It also publishes the ***Journal*** about every two years and runs occasional exhibitions. It also has a Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/WestWicklow

***The Journal*** will be available to buy at its launch in Baltinglass Golf Club at 8pm on Thursday 11 November. Tea and coffee will be served

and all are welcome, but admission will be in accordance with government and HSE guidelines.

The WWHS is for people interested in the heritage of the western half of Co Wicklow. Membership enquiries should be made to Sheila O’Toole, The Smithys, Grangecon, Co Wicklow, W91 W8CO.