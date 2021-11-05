Holohan alarmed by ‘concerning’ figures as 3,903 Covid cases reported

Kenneth Fox

The Department of Health said this evening they have been notified of 3,903 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

They added that as of 8am today, 463 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 76 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Today we are reporting 3,903 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is a very concerning figure and a stark reminder that this virus is highly contagious. This is not a situation any of us want to be in, but our reality remains that we are still in the midst of a global pandemic.

“Ireland has been tracking ahead of other Western European countries when it comes to this fourth wave of the pandemic.

“We are now starting to see a rise in incidence across the continent in line with our own recent experience. There is some good news in that the number of people per 1000 cases requiring hospitalisation and critical care as a result of Covid-19 infection has reduced as the average age of cases reducing and as a result of some early impact of the booster vaccination.”

He said vaccines give good protection from serious illness and hospitalisation, fully vaccinated people can still get and transmit the the virus.

Dr Holohan added "However, if you are vaccinated, you are more likely than before to experience a mild form of the disease. This is the key difference between the situation we find ourselves in this winter compared to last.

"The best way we can protect ourselves and our vulnerable loved ones is, firstly, to ensure we receive a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available to us, this includes booster doses.

"Secondly, we must protect ourselves from Covid-19 as best we can by layering up on all elements of the public health advice.

"These are the tools we are all so familiar with - washing hands, covering coughs, wearing masks, choosing outdoor or well-ventilated indoor activities where possible and maintaining a social distance. When planning social occasions, please keep the public health advice in mind and feel empowered to leave if you do not feel safe."

It comes as the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said booster jabs should be rolled out to every adult six months after their initial vaccination against Covid-19.

A booster programme is already under way in the Republic for healthcare workers and those over 60, with the National Immunisation Advisory Council (Niac) also considering extending it to people under 60 with underlying conditions.

Mr Varadkar said he believes it will be necessary to expand the programme to the wider population.