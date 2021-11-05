Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Friday, November 05, 2021

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan

Carlow reported 63 more cases according to the most recent daily figures. The bulk of recent cases have been recorded in Carlow town and surrounding areas.

Between 18 October-1 November, 222 cases were reported in the Carlow Local Electoral Area (LEA). In the Bagenalstown LEA, the figure was 125 while there were 165 cases in the Tullow LEA.

The Department of Health also said this evening they have been notified of 3,903 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

They added that as of 8am today, 463 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 76 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Today we are reporting 3,903 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is a very concerning figure and a stark reminder that this virus is highly contagious. This is not a situation any of us want to be in, but our reality remains that we are still in the midst of a global pandemic.

“Ireland has been tracking ahead of other Western European countries when it comes to this fourth wave of the pandemic.

“We are now starting to see a rise in incidence across the continent in line with our own recent experience. There is some good news in that the number of people per 1000 cases requiring hospitalisation and critical care as a result of Covid-19 infection has reduced as the average age of cases reducing and as a result of some early impact of the booster vaccination.”

He said vaccines give good protection from serious illness and hospitalisation, fully vaccinated people can still get and transmit the the virus.

