Mammoth solar farm approved for Carlow

A decision to refuse planning permission on a mammoth solar farm in Carlow has been overturned on appeal.

An Bord Pleanala granted planning permission for a 65 hectare solar farm in Grangeford Old and Friarstown and which would have capacity for 45MW.

Carlow planners had refused permission the basis of the size of the development of 65 hectares stating it would contrary to the county development plan.

It also viewed that the development site adjoined the Ardnehue river which drains in the River Burren and was not satisfied that there would not be a negative impact in a designated Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

Summit Solar Ltd who are behind the application appealed to an Bord Pleanala.

The company argued the council’s objection to the scale of site was “outdated” and not consistent with “national, European and international policies”.

The company referred to its own Natura Impact Statement that demonstrated the SAC would not be significantly affected.

The board of an Bord Pleanala decided to overturn the decision of Carlow County Council to refuse permission.

In its decision, an Bord Pleanala deemed that the development would not adversely affect the integrity of the River Barrow and River Nore SAC.

In coming to its decision, it noted among other considerations that the national targets for renewable energy contribution of 40% to gross electricity consumption.

Summit Solar’s plans also includes 25 power hubs incorporating both the inverters and transformers within the same container and three single story buildings/containers housing communication and storage equipment.