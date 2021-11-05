Man dies following road crash in Co Kilkenny

By Rebecca Black, PA

A 20-year-old man has died following a road crash in Co Kilkenny.

The incident happened on the R693 at Tobernapaiste, Freshford, Kilkenny in the early hours of Friday.

The 20-year-old, who was a passenger, was fatally injured, according to Gardaí

His body was removed from the scene to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, where a post mortem will take place in due course.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

In particular, any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R693 at Tobernapaiste, Freshford between 2.45am and 3am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.