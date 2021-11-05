Public lectures at Carlow College will feature leaving cert poetry

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW College will host the first of its annual public lecture series with two talks in November focusing on prescribed material for leaving certificate English.

The first lecture, ‘Sing whatever is well made: A close look at Yeats, Rich, and Bishop’, will be delivered by Dr Derek Coyle on Monday 15 November.

The second lecture entitled ‘Reading the poetry of Emily Dickinson and the unseen poem’ will take place on Monday 29 November.

Dr Simon Workman, a lecturer in English and a programme director for the BA (hons) in English and history at Carlow College, will be the speaker.

In a first for the college, the lectures will be available for livestreaming and limited in-person attendance, in adherence with current Covid restrictions.

Dr Thomas McGrath, vice-president for academic affairs and registrar for Carlow College, said: “The first of our public lecture series this year has been specifically design to focus on leaving cert poetry to support students with their preparation for English examinations.

“We are very excited to be able to livestream these lectures, in a college first, to allow English teachers and leaving cert students to virtually attend the lecture and hear an alternative voice on the work of WB Yeats, Adrienne Rich, Elizabeth Bishop and Emily Dickinson,” said Dr McGrath.

The lectures will be held from 1.45pm to 3pm on Monday 15 and 29 November respectively and will be free to attend. Limited in-person attendance will be available. Booking is essential for both in-person attendance and livestreaming through Eventbrite via carlowcollege.ie/public-lecture-series. Attendance in-person is only permitted with a valid Covid certificate.