Scoil Moling’s youngsters donate gifts to those less fortunate

Scoil Moling’s student council with the shoe boxes

By Elizabeth Lee

School children in Scoil Moling, Glynn, have just bought and assembled gifts that will now be sent to youngsters less fortunate than themselves across the world.

They assembled enough presents to stuff over 80 shoe boxes with goodies for this year’s Team Hope’s Christmas Shoebox Appeal.

Newly-appointed principal Catríona Kelly is justifiably proud of the children.

“This campaign delivers gifts straight into the hands of children affected by poverty. The theme for this year’s appeal is Make A Child Smile and aims to encourage people to think about the single impact, joy and smile that a shoebox brings to a child who receives it.”

“We are so proud that we have certainly exceeded our expectations – our 58 pupils prepared over 80 shoeboxes for children in need which are now ready for collection!” said Catriona.