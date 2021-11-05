TD calls for women’s refuge and more gardaí

By Suzanne Pender

ADDITIONAL gardaí and “the urgent provision of a women’s refuge for Carlow” are needed now to address the problem of domestic violence.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor this week reiterated her call for the urgent provision of a women’s refuge for Carlow.

“This is an issue about which I am really passionate and consistently working hard to address,” she said.

“Domestic violence continues to be a pervasive problem in our society. Nearly 15% of women between the ages of 18 and 74 have experienced physical and sexual violence in their lifetime and nearly 31% have experienced psychological violence,” she said.

“I have also been constantly calling for extra gardaí for Carlow Garda Station, because we need them in this regard,” deputy Murnane O’Connor added.

The Carlow TD praised the work of Carlow Women’s Aid but stressed that extra funding and services are needed.

“Carlow Women’s Aid, which is a great organisation, is also looking for staff. We have great initiatives and services in Carlow, but we need extra funding and services. All of them, working together, will sort out the issues that need to be addressed,” concluded deputy Murnane O’Connor.