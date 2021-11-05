What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 9 planning applications between 29 October and 5 November
APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:
Bagenalstown
Sylvester Coote wishes to change of use of existing public house to provide two residential units and subdivision & alterations of existing first floor space to provide two residential units at Main Street, Bagenalstown.
John Gardiner & Claire Loughran Gardiner wish to construct a two storey dwelling, stable building at Kilcarrig, Bagenalstown.
Bennekerry
Tara Dooley wishes to erect a single storey house at Johnstown. Bennekerry.
Borris
Martin Kelly wishes to erect a general purpose agricultural shed for storage of machinery and straw grain at Ballyine, Borris.
Amanda Coughlan wishes to construct a two-storey dwelling, detached garage at Killoughternane, Borris.
Denis Roche & Naoise McDonnell wish to erect a dwelling house at Tomduff, Borris.
Carlow
Burnside Autocyl Ltd wish to construct an extension to the front & side of existing building at O’Brien Road, Carlow
Graiguenamanagh
John Doran & Siobhan Mockler wish to construct a two-storey dwelling with single storey annex, a detached domestic garage at Marley/Knockduff, Graiguenamanagh.
St Mullins
Padraig Kehoe and Ruth Joyce wish to erect a granny flat style extension to existing dwelling and conversion of attic space to habitable area at Dranagh, St Mullins.