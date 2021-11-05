  • Home >
Woman broke Covid rules to see the sunset on Mount Leinster

Friday, November 05, 2021

Photo: Agnieszka Stepien

A WOMAN who broke Covid-19 travel restrictions earlier this year because she wanted to see the sun set on Mount Leinster was fined €200 in Carlow District Court last week.

The woman was stopped at Coolasnaughta, Co Carlow on 21 February last, when the country was under strict travel restrictions. When questioned by gardaí on patrol as to what she was doing in the location, she told them that she had wanted to see the sun set on Mount Leinster.

She was subsequently summoned to Carlow District Court last week for leaving her place of residence without a reasonable excuse, in contravention of temporary Covid-19 regulations. Judge Cepheus Power fined her €200.

