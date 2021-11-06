Calls for more information on winter gritting programme

By Suzanne Pender

KEEPING the public informed on when roads are salted or gritted, even in the midst of fluctuating temperatures, was seen as vital this winter.

Carlow Municipal District was discussing the area’s winter maintenance programme at its meeting last week, with senior executive engineer Barry Knowles stating that it was “not viable” to treat all of the area’s roads.

Mr Knowles stated that the winter maintenance programme divided roads into three distinct priority routes.

“There have been no significant changes to the previous winter maintenance programme,” he stated, revealing that 750,000 tonnes of salt was required for priority-one routes in the area.

Cllr Fergal Browne suggested that during these periods of severe weather, the council update social media regularly on what roads have been gritted

“You could have been out early in the evening gritting and then it starts freezing hard at 9pm … with fluctuating temperatures, the council needs to explain to the public what’s happened, because maybe they’ll think the roads haven’t been gritted at all,” said cllr Browne.

Cllr John Cassin asked about Palatine village and also the provision of salt boxes at Burrin Manor and Kennedy Avenue, while cllr Fintan Phelan asked that footpaths from the town centre to IT Carlow be prioritised, given it was a “highly-walked route”.

“We have a good plan in place, but discretion and flexibility is also needed,” said cllr Phelan.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace asked about the issue of wet leaves and wanted to know if the council was engaging in a process to tackle this.

Mr Knowles confirmed that the council will be updating social media regularly on the winter maintenance programme and confirmed that the wet leaves will be addressed, starting next week with a programme for fallen leaves taking place over a “three- to four-week period”.

Mr Knowles confirmed that Palatine village was on both priority-two and -three lists, while salt boxes would be provided at Burrin Manor and Kennedy Avenue.