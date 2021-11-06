  • Home >
Gardaí in Cork arrest English man on suspicion of threatening to kill British MP

Saturday, November 06, 2021

By David Young, PA

Gardaí in Cork have arrested a British man on suspicion of making threats to kill a Westminster MP.

The man (41), from England, was detained in Douglas on Saturday.

The arrest was made as gardaí executed a search warrant at a residential property.

A Garda spokesman said: “During the course of the search a number of electronic items were seized and one man, 41, was arrested on suspicion of making threats against a person from outside of this jurisdiction.”

The Irish Times has reported that the person who received the threats is a female Labour politician.

The man has been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. He is being held at Bridewell Garda Station in Cork.

The arrest follows the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP David Amess, as he held a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15th.

Ali Harbi Ali (25) has been remanded in custody charged with murdering Mr Amess.

