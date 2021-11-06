Green light for cars to enter local cemeteries

By Suzanne Pender

MOTORISTS will be able to drive elderly and disabled people into cemeteries to visit the graves of loved ones as part of the county’s new burial ground by-laws.

The by-laws were passed at last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District following several months of discussion and public consultation.

Senior executive officer Orla Barrett told the meeting that the by-laws were on public display from July to August and six submissions were received, all relating to operational matters within the burial grounds.

“A number of people were concerned about the fact that within the by-laws, driving cars into cemeteries was not encouraged,” she stated. However, Ms Barrett reiterated that this measure was to stop anti-social behaviour in the cemeteries and was “not intended to stop people driving in with plants, flowers, water or for visits by elderly or disabled relatives”.

Cllr Fintan Phelan proposed the by-laws now go to the full council and thanked council officials for taking on board the views of elected members, who were concerned about the perception of vehicles not being allowed in cemeteries.

“Many elderly people drive into the cemeteries and it’s very important for people to know that they still can absolutely do that,” he said.

Seconding the motion, cllr Fergal Browne said it was important that people “behave appropriately in graveyards”. He asked that if such an incident occurred was it a garda matter or a matter for council officials. “Who has the authority?” he asked.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace said there were previous concerns about the upkeep of the toilets in St Mary’s Cemetery, but she had been informed that this had improved more recently.

Ms Barrett stated that anyone “acting the maggot would be approached by our own staff and cemetery caretakers”, but if the matter persists, it would be taken further.

The by-laws were then passed.