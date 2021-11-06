James Delaney enjoyed the simple things in life

The late James (Jim) Delaney

By Charlie Keegan

JAMES (Jim) Delaney, St Joseph’s Road, Carlow, whose death occurred on Wednesday 1 September in St James’s Hospital, Dublin, was born in 1936 in New York to parents from The Swan, Co Laois. Jim was a man of quiet, friendly demeanour who enjoyed the simple things in life.

He worked for Fleming’s Fireclays in The Swan and later for the asbestos factory in Athy and Dublin.

Jim was married to Irene (Renee) Kearns from Carlow town. They were introduced by the late George Fitzgerald, who was a mutual friend. At the time, both Renee and George were working for Thompson’s steel manufacturers in Carlow.

Jim and Renee wed in the Cathedral of the Assumption on 22 August 1961 and enjoyed 60 years of happy union, rearing four children – three boys and a girl.

Jim’s parents Michael and Mary (née McEvoy) Delaney had returned from New York after a few years living and working in the Big Apple. Jim was one of a family of five, being predeceased by his brothers John (Dublin) and Michael (London) and survived by his sisters Sally (Dublin) and Mary (USA).

He was a follower of Laois football and hurling teams and also a keen supporter of the Leinster rugby team.

Jim was a familiar figure taking his daily walk around Carlow town. When Jim and Renee went on their holidays to the West of Ireland, Jim indulged in his passion for hill walking.

He enjoyed gardening up to the time of his final illness over the last two years, while he liked to watch documentaries, historical programmes and current affairs on TV.

During his illness, Jim was hospitalised on a number of occasions, which coincided with Covid-19, which was a difficult time for himself and the Delaney family.

The funeral Mass for Jim Delaney was celebrated by Fr Thomas O’Byrne, Adm, Carlow in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Monday morning, 6 September, when Mgr Brendan Byrne was co-celebrant. Readings at Mass were by Jim’s sons Paul and Colm, while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by grandchildren Mark and Rachel. The wonderful singing of hymns at Mass was by Bernard Hennessy, with Claire Cashin organist.

Following Mass, Jim was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr O’Byrne reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Jim is mourned by his wife Renee, children Paul (Dublin), Mary (Carlow), Niall (Melbourne, Australia) and Colm (Dublin), sisters Sally and Mary, his cherished grandchildren Mark, Rachel, Sarah, Emma and Fionán, by his relatives, kind neighbours and circle of friends.

Niall was unable to attend his dad’s funeral due to Covid restrictions in Melbourne.