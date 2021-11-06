Minister for Climate will not be attending Cop26 following positive Covid test

Minister for Climate and Environment Eamon Ryan will not be attending the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow after he tested positive for Covid-19.

As reported in The Irish Times, Mr Ryan received the positive result on Saturday after taking a precautionary PCR test on Friday in line with the recommendations of the Cop26 organisers.

Mr Ryan has advised the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and the Secretary to the Government that he has tested positive.

A Government spokesperson has said two senior members of the Government have taken tests “out of an abundance of caution”, including the Taoiseach, who has tested negative.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who were beside Minister Ryan at a cabinet meeting and press conference on Thursday, were not deemed close contacts by the HSE.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, Mr Ryan’s department said the National Climate Delegation will continue its efforts to secure meaningful progress at COP26.

It is hoped this will be done through membership of the EU and as a new signatory to the High Ambition Coalition, which works to ensure the delivery of ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Mr Ryan said he has advised the HSE of his close contacts, including those encountered in the 24 hours before the test.

Earlier this week, the Government published a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51 per cent by the end of the decade.

The €125 billion plan is set to transform how people travel around the State, heat their homes, use public transport as well as the production of food.