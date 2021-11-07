Carlow is reaping the benefits of new wastewater plants

By Suzanne Pender

IRISH Water insists that Carlow communities are seeing the benefits from its progress in improving wastewater infrastructure.

The latest EPA Urban Wastewater Treatment Report, released last week, shows that while progress was being made, there is a need for continued investment in our essential wastewater services.

Irish Water says that in the past six years it has prioritised areas where it can support housing and development and have the greatest environmental impact, particularly in locations where raw sewage was discharging into our rivers and seas.

In Carlow, investment in wastewater infrastructure has taken place in Hacketstown and Rathvilly, which has led to improvements in water quality, while also supporting housing and economic development in these areas.

A further upgrade is also planned for the wastewater treatment plant at Tullow, with more detail to be released in the coming months.

“We are making good progress across the country and in Carlow, too,” said Michael Tinsley of Irish Water.

“In addition to the previously mentioned upgrades of Hacketstown and Rathvilly wastewater treatment plants, an upgrade of the Tullow wastewater treatment plant got underway this year, which will have huge benefits for the town and surrounding areas.

“We are also at the design phase of the Muinebheag and Leighlinbridge wastewater treatment plant, which will allow for social and economic development in the area,” he added.

Mr Tinsley stated that Irish Water is working closely with the EPA and its other partners, including local authorities, to ensure this can be delivered in the most “efficient and sustainable way through the use of cutting-edge technologies, science and engineering expertise and meaningful engagement with local communities around Ireland”.