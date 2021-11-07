Gardaí renew appeal for information about human skull found off Lambay Island coast

Danielle Walsh Ronan

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information that could help to identify human remains found off the coast of Lambay Island in 2006.

The investigation into the remains began after a human skull was caught in fishing nets off the coast of Lambay Island and landed at Rush Harbour in Dublin.

Although a clay model head of what the person may have looked like was created, as well as a DNA profile having been generated, the remains have yet to be identified.

Gardaí have said a number of people have come forward and volunteered their DNA for comparison since 2006, but all DNA comparisons were negative.

The renewed appeal comes following the generation of a new enhanced image of what the person may have looked like.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01-802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Details of the case will feature on Sunday’s episode of Ireland’s Unidentified Bodies on Virgin Media 1.