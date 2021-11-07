Gathering on Mt Leinster shines light for Global Day of Action 

A crowd of 30 people from across Carlow and beyond braved the cold on Sat 6 November, armed with torches, followed artist-musician Tom Duffy with his drum – covered in blue disco lights – up Slieve Bawn on Mount Leinster.

Forming a shining circle with their torches, the group gathered for a few minutes of reflection led by Carlow-based artist Paola Catizone as part of the official COP26 Coalition GlobalDayofAction.

Though it had been cloudy earlier, the wind stilled and Jupiter and the lights of Carlow were visible for a magical and moving experience. Organised by ecoartist-educator Cathy Fitzgerald and her sculptor husband Martin Lyttle, the group came together to shine their lights out in solidarity with youth, indigenous front-line and other social justice activists who marched on Saturday across the world demanding concrete political action to urgently end fossil fuel dependence and environmental degradation. The COP 26 Coalition Global Day of Action is an international movement raising awareness that political inaction inflicts misery on poorer nations, confirmed widespread youth anxiety and is threatening all the future.