Margaret was a woman of style and grace

By Charlie Keegan

MARGARET Mary Crotty, Braganza, Athy Road, Carlow, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 23 September surrounded by her family, was a woman of great style and grace, who made a significant contribution to her adopted Carlow town in a number of areas.

Margaret Lambe from Kilkenny City was married to Tom Crotty, owner of the former Crotty’s Bakery on Tullow Street, for many years part of the business landscape of the county town.

There were heartfelt tributes to their mother from sons Paddy and Tom during Margaret’s funeral Mass in Carlow’s Cathedral of the Assumption on Monday 27 September at which Fr Thomas O’Byrne, Adm, Carlow was celebrant. Paddy told the congregation that after her parents first married they lived in a small flat above the Crotty bakery. They began their family with his (Paddy’s) and Mary’s birth. After a few years, they moved to the Green Road, where Donal and Alacoque joined the family and later Tom was to be the youngest of the five Crotty children.

Paddy said that life in 1963 became ever busier for the Crottys when Margaret was elected lady captain of Carlow Golf Club, a great honour for one so young. As the clubhouse had burned down the previous year, the new captains and committee had the onerous task of fundraising and rebuilding the clubhouse. But through all that period Margaret always had a three-course lunch on the table when her children came home from school. Margaret continued for many years to play an active role in the golf club, using her many talents to help out as required.

On the playing side, she became the best golfer in the Crotty family, achieving a single figure handicap and winning many prizes such as captain’s and president’s. Margaret was particularly proud of winning the Cathleen Keogh memorial trophy. She also represented the club in many of the inter-club team competitions.

Son Tom, in a tribute to his mother, said that in reading the condolences the Crotty family had received, there was one theme that ran throughout: the use of the words ‘glamorous’ and ‘lady’.

“Mum’s love of colour and her uncanny ability to mix and match her clothes, an old jacket, a new skirt, meant she made every outfit stand out and, of course, it had to be topped off with just the right amount of bling and one of her many scarves.”

Tom said it was Margaret’s love of fashion that inspired her to open her little children’s clothes shop Poppets on Tullow Street, which she ran for a number of years, dressing many of Carlow’s children for Communions and Confirmations.

“Mum loved her art and so it made absolute sense that 40 years ago this year she went onto the newly-formed Éigse Art Festival committee. Here, she shone, entertaining artists and dignitaries, spending hours cleaning down in St Patrick’s College so it would be ready to hang the art.

“But nothing gave her greater pleasure than to give a young artist an opportunity to exhibit, and sometimes she even bought the first painting just to get them started. Mum herself was a very capable artist, even though she never knew how talented she was, no matter how many people told her.”

Tom said Margaret’s other passion was music and dancing. She loved to sing and loved the show. She became a part of the Dolmen Music Society, where she was a jack of all trades, singing, make-up, costumes. “She worked tirelessly from start ʼtil the final curtain; she even managed to convince me to help out backstage, but somehow I ended up dressed like a sailor singing ***There is Nothing Like a Dame*** – not what I signed up for.”

But her haven was Kelly’s Hotel in Rosslare. Here was where so many memories were made, from birthdays and anniversary parties to just a Saturday night in Kelly’s, where she and husband Tom dined and then danced the night away. “Together they were magic – first on the dance floor and definitely last off it. You could see that special bond they had: where one was, the other was never far behind.”

Tom said that every October Wexford became Monte Carlo, with long, flowing dresses and black tuxedos marking out the annual opera festival as the country’s operatic pinnacle of the year. “But I have a feeling Mam loved the social experience a bit more than classical music, which Dad adored.”

His mother was generous to the core. Tom stated: “She loved to give and especially to local charities, and on so many occasions she went above and beyond to fundraise for various organisations. Thirty years ago she was touched by a cause. Mum and a number of dedicated others got together to form the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team. The committee worked so hard to raise funds to get it off the ground. Mum had one idea for a fundraiser – she suggested a golf classic and wanted £100 per team. At the time, such a proposal was unheard of, people thought she was mad, but Mum got stuck in and used every contact she had and succeeded in filling the time sheet.

“She was one persuasive lady. But who would have thought then that the very organisation that she helped to set up would be the one to help her through her final days?”

Tom said the Crotty family extend special thanks to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team, to the public health nurses, especially Fiona Doogue, the fantastic ladies from Bluebird Care and Anita O’Neill, all of whom looked after and cared for her so well, especially over the last few weeks of her life. Thanks was also extended to Paul White, Orla and all the staff from White’s Pharmacy, Tullow Street for looking after both Margaret and husband Tom so well down through the years.

There was also a special thank you to Fr Tom O’Byrne, Adm, Carlow for being so kind to Margaret and the Crotty family over the last few weeks and to funeral director Rory Healy and his team for their professionalism.

Tom concluded his tribute with the lines: ‘Mothers hold their children’s hand for just a little while … and their hearts forever.’

He added: “Mum, we love you, we will miss you and we will never forget you. Until we meet again, rest well.”

A number of symbols representing areas of Margaret’s life were brought to the altar during Mass: daughters Mary and Alacoque presented one of Margaret’s original golf clubs and one of her many golf hats, reflecting her love of the sport; granddaughter Aoife brought forward a music book of Irish songs; granddaughter Heidi presented a casserole dish, symbolic of Margaret’s culinary skills; and, finally, granddaughter Chloe brought up some of Margaret’s paint brushes and one of her paintings as a symbol of her love of the arts.

Margaret is mourned by her husband Tom, children Paddy, Mary, Donal, Alacoque and Tom, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her cherished 15 grandchildren and equally loved five great-grandchildren, by the Lambe family in Dublin and USA and the Crotty family – Kieran, Pat, Bernard, Fr Jim, Michael, Ann, Nuala and Patricia – by kind neighbours and wide circle of friends.