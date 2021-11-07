May they rest in peace

|
Annstasia (Anna) Walsh
51 O’Hanrahan Avenue, Carlow, passed away peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, on November 6th, 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Carlow.
Beloved sister of Pauline, Eamon, Pat, Mag, Joe, Ber and the late Jenny.
She will be sadly missed by her loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law Alf, Mick and Paddy, sisters-in-law Ann and Josephine, grand nephews, grand nieces, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
May Anna Rest In Peace
Funeral arrangements to follow shortly
Fleming, Sr Máire
Little Sisters of the Assumption, Finglas and formerly of Tullow Co Carlow, died on November 5th 2021 peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Marian House Nursing Home, Holy Faith Convent, Glasnevin. Sr Máire will be sadly missed by her brother Fr Joe Fleming, her sister Teresa Nolan, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, her sisters-in-law, her community of Little Sisters of the Assumption, her extended family and her friends. Máire is predeceased by her parents, John and Anne, her brother’s Fr Lar, Richard and Gerard, her sisters Sr Brigid CSB, and Anne Drea.
Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, Co Carlow, on Wednesday, November 10th, at 11.00am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. The Mass may be viewed on the following link: https://tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam