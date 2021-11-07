St Leo’s student named as Lions Club ambassador

By Suzanne Pender

ST LEO’S College student Caoimhe Martin has been named Carlow Lions Club’s Youth Ambassador for 2021.

A dedicated community activist, Caoimhe will now go forward to represent Co Carlow in the national competition, which acknowledges and pays tribute to the extraordinary contribution of young people in their local communities.

Carlow Lions Club president Shane Kenneally offered his congratulations to Caoimhe, remarking that Carlow could look forward with great confidence having a candidate of the calibre of Caoimhe representing the county in the national competition.

He described it as “so gratifying to be involved in the competition which acknowledges the fantastic work of all the young people” and added that Carlow is indeed fortunate to have such a wonderful, committed and talented pool of young people, which gives him great encouragement for the future.

Carlow Lions Club was delighted to resume the Lions Club Youth Ambassador of the 21st century competition, having suspended the 2020 contest due to the pandemic.

Judging took place in the Seven Oaks Hotel last week.

The aim of the programme is to recognise, encourage and support young people who are actively involved in the welfare of the community, supporting the best of their Lions ideals.

The national winner of the competition will receive a bursary of €600 to be used to support the community work they are engaged in.

In the interview process, candidates were required to describe their involvement in the community and to set out how they would allocate the bursary if they were successful.

Carlow Lions Club was supported by a panel of independent judges – Sonia Gibbons, retired principal of St Laserian’s School; Katherine Wall, CEO of Carlow Regional Youth Services; and Martin Meagher, a member of the academic team at IT Carlow.

The judges were really impressed with all the candidates nominated from schools around the county. The candidates presented to a very high standard, including a wide range of excellent community work they were engaged in, leaving the panel with a very difficult task in selecting a winner.

Caoimhe was nominated by her school, St Leo’s College, and was declared the winner for her commitment to a wide and varied range of significant community support activities.