Urgent call for remedial work on the River Burrin

By Suzanne Pender

“CLEAR as mud” was the reply to an explanation about who is in charge of the River Burrin from Hanover Bridge to Pembroke.

Cllr Fergal Browne put forward a notice of motion at last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District calling on Carlow County Council to ensure “that the relevant body carries out required works on the River Burrin from Hanover Bridge to where it enters the Barrow at Pembroke”.

Cllr Browne pointed out that various different agencies are involved and clarification is needed as to who is responsible for a works programme on that particular stretch of the river.

“Nowadays, who is responsible for the river that’s a special area of conservation? And with nesting season and winter, the window for carrying out works is very narrow,” he said.

Cllr Browne insisted that a river needed to be maintained and that it simply couldn’t be left to “Mother Nature to wash away trees that have fallen down”.

Cllr Browne remarked that there were “too many chefs in the kitchen” and urged the council to contact the relevant stakeholders and get the work done.

“It’s a minefield,” cllr Browne added.

The proposal was seconded by cllr Tom O’Neill, who complimented Carlow Regional Youth Services and volunteers, who currently carry out work on the River Burrin.

Senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy stated that the River Burrin drainage committee was dissolved in 2014 and accepted that it was a “complex situation” with the OPW, Waterways Ireland and Irish Parks and Wildlife all involved.

“I’ll check out the matter further and see what works can be carried out,” said Mr Brophy.

“So, clear as mud then,” replied cllr Browne. “Ultimately, nothing will get done in the current situation and you do need to get works done,” he added.

The motion was then passed by members.