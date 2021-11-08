Break for the Border event raised €7k for Hacketstown school

By Suzanne Pender

THE tally is in and the principal, staff, pupils and parents of St Joseph’s NS, Hacketstown are delighted to announce that this year’s Break for the Border has raised over €7,000.

The annual fundraising run welcomed the incredible support of the local community, which exceeded all expectations. Businesses and clubs came out in force as local companies sponsored generously to support the local school.

“I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the event and our local community for all their continued support,” said Doireann Hester, principal of St Joseph’s NS.

“Unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions, we were confined to the school this year for our annual Break for the Border race. As always, we had great weather and every student in St Joseph’s NS ran the race class by class and received customised medals and goodie bags sponsored by O’Reilly’s Service Station and Londis Ireland. All funds raised go directly back into the school for much-needed equipment and resources,” she added.

Hacketstown native Molly Scott is always on hand to support St Joseph’s NS and this year was no exception as she completed a fun warm-up session with each class before their race.

Parents, family members and students from the school dug deep and filled in sponsorship cards, which raised nearly €3,500.

Members of the Hacketstown running club also took part in the event and completed the original Break for the Border route themselves, which further contributed to the fundraiser.

Organisers would like to thank PJ Townsend Transport, The Corner Pub, Damien Cullen Agri, Mick Smith Haulage, Perry Oil, Appletree Preschool, Equip, Monsatill Engineering, Myers Transport, Jackie’s Florist, Clonmore GAA, Butler’s Organic Eggs, O’Reilly’s Service Station, Londis Irl, Paul Connolly Electrical, John Connolly Electrical, Cullen Nurseries, Ellis Well Drilling, Gallagher’s Medical Centre, Kelly Civil & Construction, Moorehead Motors, Let’s Talk About Coffee, Smith Groundworks, Kavanagh’s Garage, Hacketstown Athletic Club, Glanmore Foods, and O’Toole & Sons Construction.