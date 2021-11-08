Dumping at scenic Carlow wood

A POPULAR recreational spot in Carlow has been blighted by illegal dumping in recent weeks.

More than 20 bags of rubbish were found in the car park of Kilbrannish Wood on Sunday.

The bags were filled with domestic waste, takeaway boxes, energy drinks and broken toys.

It is not the first incident in the woods, with a similar episode taking place just a few weeks ago.

“I just think it’s appalling; it’s a beautiful area,” said a regular walker in the area, who contacted The Nationalist.

“Coillte are after developing that area because it’s so popular with walkers and mountain bikers and then you have people coming in probably in the middle of the night and just dumping rubbish.”

Kilbrannish Wood has been an important amenity during the pandemic, with the car park being developed to cater for the many visitors to the spot.