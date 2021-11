The annual Carlow Regional Youth Services (CRYS) Jingle Bells Jog will take place on Sunday 5 December.

The 5k run will start at 11.30am at the Carlow Rowing Club. It is open to adults, children and families and for all levels. Prizes for fastest male and female and under 18 male and female runners. There will be spot prizes for the best Christmas outfits. Register on popupraces.ie and for more information contact CRYS reception at 059 9130476.