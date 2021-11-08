Kevin Lunney welcomes verdict on trial and thanks those who supported him

PA reporter

Businessman Kevin Lunney has thanked all those who supported him after three men were found guilty in connection with his kidnap and assault.

Mr Lunney was kidnapped outside his Co Fermanagh home in September 2019 and seriously assaulted.

Speaking following the verdict at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin, Mr Lunney said: “On behalf of myself and my family I want to thank the gardai, PSNI, DPP and the justices of the Special Criminal Court for their diligence, time and effort in bringing the investigation and trial to this point.

“I also want to thank all those who supported my family at the time of and since the attack, most especially my colleagues at Mannok (formerly the Quinn Group), the local community and the countless friends and strangers for their prayers and well wishes.

“I want to also express my sincere gratitude to the wider community for their exceptional level of assistance to the authorities throughout the investigation.”

The company formerly known as Quinn Industrial Holdings has also welcomed the convictions of three men involved in the abduction and torture of Mr Lunney.

Now rebranded as Mannok, the firm said in a statement that it hoped it could now operate “free from the threat of violence or intimidation”.

The statement said: “Mannok welcomes today’s verdict in respect of those directly involved in the abduction and torture of our colleague Kevin Lunney.

“These convictions are the result of a detailed joint cross-border investigation by the Garda Siochana and PSNI, and we are very grateful to them for their commitment, and to the large number of people in the local community who assisted the authorities.

“We would also like to thank the presiding judges for their detailed consideration of the case and note today’s commentary in respect of the likely involvement of other parties in this terrible act.

“We trust the ongoing investigation into the identity of those who procured this terrible act will yield results and allow Kevin and all of our directors and staff to get on with the job of continuing to run and grow this vital, community-based business free from the threat of violence or intimidation.”