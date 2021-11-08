Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

There were 45 more cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow according to the most recent daily figures (6 November). A further 3,161 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed nationally.

Speaking about the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan reiterated that vaccination provides the strongest defence against severe illness and hospitalisation. He urged people who have not yet had the vaccine, or those who need a booster jab, to come forward.

“We are now also boosting and offering a third vaccine dose to healthcare workers and people over the age of 60.

“We are beginning to see encouraging signs, in the decreasing levels of infection among those age groups that have received their booster dose.

“The importance of coming forward cannot be overstated. If it is time for your booster, please come forward to receive that booster.