Anti-spiking campaign aims to allay fears about socialising in Carlow town

By Elizabeth Lee

THE students’ union in IT Carlow has launched a campaign to prevent drinks being ‘spiked’ after local gardaí confirmed they are investigating several such incidents in the town. A spokesperson for the gardaí confirmed to The Nationalist that they had received complaints from young women who suspected that their drinks had been spiked during nights out in Carlow town.

“We are investigating complaints of drinks being spiked within the past fortnight,” said the Garda spokesperson. “We are appealing to people to call the gardaí if they can assist us in this matter. These are serious incidents and have the potential to be very detrimental.”

Drink spiking is the practice of putting drugs into a person’s drink without their knowledge, especially in social scenes like pubs or nightclubs. The effects of being spiked can include memory loss, confusion, disorientation, difficulty with speaking or being unable to walk.

While the practice of spiking a person’s drink is linked with date-rape, none of the incidents that the students’ union is aware of, or those being investigated by the gardaí, have been associated with sexual assault. All of the incidents in Carlow involve female students.

The students’ union (SU) was so concerned about reports of alleged drink-spiking that they set up ‘Spike Watch’ last week in a bid to prevent it from happening again and to allay students’ fears about socialising.

On Wednesday night, a team of volunteers, including SU president Thomas Drury, went on patrol in pubs around Carlow town, where they handed out drinks covers to customers and talked to people about how to stay safe. The volunteers will continue their work over the next few weeks, when they will be a point of contact for anyone who fears they may have been spiked or feels unsafe while out in the town’s pubs and clubs.

“We started ‘Spike Watch’ because we were hearing of incidents of it happening after big nights out. We needed to figure out if it was hearsay or what was happening exactly, but we also wanted to reassure our students. We’ve heard of people being scared to go out. We don’t want that – we want our students to feel safe. We don’t want to scaremonger either, so we decided to do this – to go into pubs and be a visible presence. We are here to support our students,” said Thomas.

Six pubs in Carlow town, known to be popular with students and young people, have also signed up to the anti-spiking campaign. The pubs include Tully’s bar, The Barracks, The Foundry nightclub, Carpenter’s, Morrissey’s and The Creek.

Publican Tom Lennon owns the latter two premises, both of which are hugely popular with young people. The Creek is a licensed restaurant close to IT Carlow, while Morrissey’s is on Dublin Street. He said that neither he nor his staff have seen any evidence of drinks being spiked at his premises, but he’s also taking the matter seriously.

“This is a very serious matter, but I’d question the extent of it. I think a lot of it is scaremongering, but we are taking it very seriously. If this happened in one of my pubs, I’d be very concerned. We’re very careful,” said Tom.

“I am sceptical, but I’m not dismissing it either. Hard evidence of it is difficult to find, but it does need to be talked about. Young people need to talk to each other about it and to be aware of who they are with,” he added.

Young people are advised never to leave their drink unattended and to ‘buddy up’ with a pal so they won’t be left on their own during a night out.

“We’re warning people to be aware of their surroundings and not to leave their drinks unattended. They should ‘buddy up’ to make sure no-one is left alone and report any incidents straightaway to the gardaí. Early reporting is vital,” said the garda spokesperson.