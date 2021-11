A tractor run and steam threshing event raised €1,800 for goods causes in Carlow recently.

Fred and Steve Jenkinson from Ballywilliamroe, family and friends run a tractor run and steam threshing every year over the October Bank Holiday weekend. They raised a fantastic sum of €1800 which was divided equally between the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care and the Children’s Health Foundation. Presentations were recently made at the Jenkinsons and at Jimmy D’s lounge in Bagenalstown.