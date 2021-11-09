Elderly Carlow people still waiting on Covid booster jab

A group of medically vulnerable elderly Carlow people have not yet received their Covid booster jabs weeks after many of their peers have got it.

Families have been left frustrated and anxious for their loved ones’ health at the delay in getting the booster as Covid numbers continue to rise.

“This is just on everyone’s mind. Every daughter and son is trying to contact the HSE. I can’t tell you the frustration and the fear that someone is going to bring (Covid) home,” said a daughter of a medically comprised woman in her 80s.

The Carlow lady who did not wish to be identified has recently undergone significant surgery and faces further treatment.

Currently, booster jabs are being administered to those over the age of 60 in the general public.

The Nationalist understands that the situation arose after a GP practice in the county was not in a position to provide boosters having initially vaccinated patients more than six months earlier.

These patients were to be referred to the HSE for vaccination in an alternative setting.

However, weeks after the referrals were supposedly made patients have not yet heard when they will get it.

Anxious family members have contacted the GP office looking for an update but have been told there is nothing the practice can do after making the referral.

“Either somebody is stupid or slow or neglecting them,” said the frustrated family member. “These people are all part of the community, medically vulnerable and they have got nothing. They are all over six months pass since their vaccine.”

A HSE spokesperson said there was a referral facility in place to accommodate patients who could not get a booster vaccine from their GPs.

The spokesperson said patients would have been contacted very quickly, within a day or so, by the HSE if a referral was made. The spokesperson could not say if or when the HSE had received a referral from this particular medical practice.

However, information one family had received is that the HSE did have the referral but would have to wait.

The Nationalist made repeated efforts to contact the GP practice in question but a spokesperson was not available.